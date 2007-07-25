Once again, Brown lifts 'Hawks over Rams

Notes: The Rams lost Pro Bowl LT Orlando Pace for the rest of the season because of a torn left triceps. ... Wallace, in his third NFL start while Matt Hasselbeck recovers from a sprained knee, was 15 of 23 for 161 yards and two first-half touchdowns, to Jackson and Jerramy Stevens. ... Bulger was 26 for 40 for 215 yards and an interception. ... Rams DB Travis Fisher injured his right forearm. He said he is due for a CAT scan.