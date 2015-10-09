Around the NFL

On-the-run Russell Wilson 'not going to play scared'

Published: Oct 09, 2015 at 06:04 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Operating behind a patchwork and porous line, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has spent this season on the run.

Only the Chiefs have allowed more sacks than Seattle's 18. It won't get any simpler on Sunday, either, against Geno Atkins and a revived Bengals defense that has badgered quarterbacks all season.

Wilson's escapability has been a primary weapon for this so far sluggish Seahawks attack. We watched him figure-eight and wheel into space time and again in Monday night's win over the Lions. Wilson effectively extends plays, but some of his snaps beg for a quicker release of the ball.

"There's a happy medium to it," Wilson said, per ESPN.com's Sheil Kapadia. "It depends on where your hot (read) is, who's open quick and all that kind of stuff. So every play's different. ... If something breaks down, just try to make a smart decision with it and continue that. And not playing scared. That's one thing I'm not going to do. I'm not going to play scared."

Play-caller Darrell Bevell is "obviously" concerned with the hits on Wilson, saying: "We're taking sacks at an alarming rate right now. We can improve it. It's really in a lot of areas. You can't really pin it on one group, one person."

Bevell pointed to the embattled line and his own play-calling, but also to Wilson, "in terms of getting the ball out on time" and "receivers shaking open on time."

"We're not going to sit here and pick him apart and try to change the way he plays," Bevell said of Wilson. "We love the way he plays. He does a lot of great things for us. When we want the ball out, he usually gets the ball out."

The uptick of earth-shattering hits on Wilson have Seahawks fans panicked. He's on pace to be sacked 72 times this season, just four short of the NFL-record 76 takedowns of David Carr back in 2002.

Nobody does a better job on his feet, but it's fair to wonder how long Wilson will stay upright if Seattle's line continues to look like a sea of revolving doors.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dak Prescott fined $25K for comments directed at refs following Wild Card Round loss to 49ers

The NFL fined Dallas Cowboys quarterback ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ $25K on Thursday for comments the QB made following last Sunday's wild-card loss to the 49ers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Texans conduct HC interview with veteran QB Josh McCown for second consecutive year

The Houston Texans' continued search for a head coach has led them back to an intriguing candidate from last year's hiring cycle.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: Divisional Round injury report

Check out each team's injury report for the Divisional Round of the 2021 NFL playoffs.
news

Colts owner Irsay says comments weren't directed at Wentz: 'I would have told Carson face-to-face'

Jim Irsay's football team concluded the 2021 season with an epic collapse, getting dominated by a lowly division rival to surrender a chance to win its way into the playoffs. Nearly a week later, the Colts owner addressed the club's lingering disappointment.
news

Mike Vrabel: Titans to decide on Derrick Henry's status vs. Bengals on Friday

Titans coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Thursday that running back Derrick Henry is "progressing well" as he ramps up ahead of Saturday's Divisional Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. arrested for misdemeanor criminal damage

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was arrested Wednesday night in Overland Park, Kansas, for misdemeanor criminal damage, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.
news

Jerick McKinnon giving Chiefs 'all kinds of confidence' he can contribute after performance vs. Steelers

The Chiefs' backfield received a boost from Jerick McKinnon during their wild-card win over the Steelers. Could McKinnon be called on again in the Divisional Round vs. the Bills?
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Jan. 20

The Buccaneers are still without a number of offensive starters at practice. Center Ryan Jensen, RT ﻿Tristan Wirfs﻿ and RB Ronald Jones were listed as DNPs again.  Also, the latest NFL roster and injury news from Thursday.
news

Mike McCarthy has 'great confidence' in himself as Cowboys coach: 'I know how to win in this league'

The dust has settled in Arlington. Now it's time to determine just how solid the footing is under Mike McCarthy. The Cowboys coach has been forced to answer questions about his job status following last week's loss to San Francisco.
news

Howie Roseman: Eagles 'expected more from' Jalen Reagor at this point

﻿Jalen Reagor﻿ caught one pass for two yards in the Eagles' wild-card defeat. He also muffed two punts, losing the first and the slim chance Philadelphia had of staging a massive comeback.
news

NFL files motion to dismiss Jon Gruden lawsuit, compel arbitration 

The NFL on Wednesday filed a motion to dismiss lawsuits filed by Jon Gruden on Nov. 12 against the league and Commissioner Roger Goodell alleging the parties sought to raze Gruden's career with the release of private emails in which the former Raiders head coach used misogynistic, homophobic and racist terms. 
news

Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins excited at prospect of competing to be Steelers' QB1 next season

Steelers quarterbacks ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿ and ﻿Mason Rudolph﻿ are each relishing the chance to be the franchise's next starting quarterback.  
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW