On the bubble: NFC players who could be released

If this offseason is one big Tony Romo speculation game, it's only just reached the second quarter. Since so much has been written already, I'll keep this brief. Romo is still more likely to be traded than released because of the desperate quarterback situations around the league. The clearest path toward Romo getting cut is if he pushes for it to speed up the process. Perhaps that's where his close relationship with the Jones family helps, like it did when he signed his last contract.