On the bubble: 22 NFC players who could be cut

1 and 2. Jay Cutler and Brandon Marshall, Chicago Bears: Five weeks into the job, coach John Fox and general manager Ryan Pace have yet to commit to Cutler as the Bears' quarterback. While a trade seems more likely than an outright release, nothing would surprise us at this point. Marshall's $7.5 million salary becomes fully guaranteed if he's on the roster by the third day of the league year. He turns 31 next month and is coming off a disappointing season. That's not as much of an issue as behavior that reportedly rankled teammates and coaches last year.