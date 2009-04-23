On the Beat: Experts' mock draft, picks Nos. 9-16

Published: Apr 23, 2009 at 06:09 AM

NFL.com gathered writers and broadcasters from around the country to play GM for the teams they cover on a daily basis. Watch the video to unveil their full analysis and pick.

This is the second in a series of four that will be unveiled in the next two weeks. Picks No. 17-24 will be released next week.

More picks: Picks Nos. 1-8 | 17-24 | 25-32

9. GREEN BAY PACKERS

Team needs: Defensive line, linebacker, offensive line (For more: NFC North team needs)

On the beat: Tom Pelissero, Green Bay Press-Gazette

Analysis: "If his talent outweighs the potential character concerns, he's a unique enough player at a unique position that I think the Packers have to give him consideration."

» Packers: Draft Tracker | Fan War Room

10. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Team needs: Quarterback, offensive line, safety, linebacker, running back (For more: NFC West team needs)

On the beat: Matt Maiocco, Santa Rosa Press Democrat

Analysis: "They think worst case scenario he's gonna be a solid player for a good many years, best case scenario he's a standout and a Pro Bowl type player for a lot of years."

» 49ers: Draft Tracker | Fan War Room

11. BUFFALO BILLS

Team needs: Defensive line, offensive line, tight end, linebacker, running back, wide receiver (For more: AFC East team needs)

On the beat: Chris Brown, Buffalobills.com

Analysis: "He's obviously very physical and an aggressive player and can really lay the lumber to people ... I think he fills a major need for the Bills."

» Bills: Draft Tracker | Fan War Room

12. DENVER BRONCOS

Team needs: Quarterback, defensive line, linebacker, safety, cornerback, offensive line (For more: AFC West team needs)

On the beat: Dave Krieger, Denver Post

Analysis: "The Broncos desperately need help along the defensive front, they couldn't rush the passer and they couldn't stop the run ... The fact of the matter is, they don't have any horses on the front line."

» Broncos: Draft Tracker | Fan War Room

13. WASHINGTON REDSKINS

Team needs: Defensive line, offensive line, linebacker, wide receiver, cornerback (For more: NFC East team needs)

On the beat: Frank Hanrahan, WTEM-AM

Analysis: "He's a ball hawk, he makes plays, his aggressiveness is what the Redskins like. A team official told me they're salivating over his 40 time from his pro day."

» Redskins: Draft Tracker | Fan War Room

14. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Team needs: Running back, offensive line, special teams, linebacker, cornerback, safety (For more: NFC South team needs)

On the beat: Ed Daniels, WGNO-TV

Analysis: "He doesn't have blazing speed, but he's a football player who can make plays… The Achilles heel of this ball club has been pass defense ... and until they get it fixed, they're not going where they need to go."

» Saints: Draft Tracker | Fan War Room

15. HOUSTON TEXANS

Team needs: Cornerback, defensive line, wide receiver, linebacker, running back (For more: AFC South team needs)

On the beat: John McClain, Houston Chronicle

Analysis: "He's a late bloomer, a lot of people haven't figured out just how good this guy can be ... He's explosive and fits ideally into the system."

» Texans: Draft Tracker | Fan War Room

16. SAN DIEGO CHARGERS

Team needs: Defensive line, offensive line, safety, running back (For more: AFC West team needs)

On the beat: Kevin Acee, San Diego Union-Tribune

Analysis: "2009 could very well be L.T.'s last year as a Charger ... They need somebody to take over for L.T. that is a little bit like him and a little different from Darren Sproles."

» Chargers: Draft Tracker | Fan War Room

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

B2C: Trevor Lawrence

news

Karl Joseph returning to Raiders on free-agent deal

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the unrestricted free agent safety Karl Joseph, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Panthers' gamble on Sam Darnold makes sense; Kyle Pitts is the 2021 NFL draft's best player

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks explains why the Sam Darnold gamble makes sense for the Panthers. Plus, the single best player in the 2021 NFL Draft and free agency fits for a highly qualified cornerback.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW