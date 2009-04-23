On the Beat: Experts' mock draft, picks Nos. 9-16

NFL.com gathered writers and broadcasters from around the country to play GM for the teams they cover on a daily basis. Watch the video to unveil their full analysis and pick.
9. GREEN BAY PACKERS
On the beat: Tom Pelissero, Green Bay Press-Gazette
Analysis: "If his talent outweighs the potential character concerns, he's a unique enough player at a unique position that I think the Packers have to give him consideration."
10. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Team needs: Quarterback, offensive line, safety, linebacker, running back (For more: NFC West team needs)
On the beat: Matt Maiocco, Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Analysis: "They think worst case scenario he's gonna be a solid player for a good many years, best case scenario he's a standout and a Pro Bowl type player for a lot of years."
11. BUFFALO BILLS
Team needs: Defensive line, offensive line, tight end, linebacker, running back, wide receiver (For more: AFC East team needs)
On the beat: Chris Brown, Buffalobills.com
Analysis: "He's obviously very physical and an aggressive player and can really lay the lumber to people ... I think he fills a major need for the Bills."
12. DENVER BRONCOS
Team needs: Quarterback, defensive line, linebacker, safety, cornerback, offensive line (For more: AFC West team needs)
On the beat: Dave Krieger, Denver Post
Analysis: "The Broncos desperately need help along the defensive front, they couldn't rush the passer and they couldn't stop the run ... The fact of the matter is, they don't have any horses on the front line."
13. WASHINGTON REDSKINS
Team needs: Defensive line, offensive line, linebacker, wide receiver, cornerback (For more: NFC East team needs)
On the beat: Frank Hanrahan, WTEM-AM
Analysis: "He's a ball hawk, he makes plays, his aggressiveness is what the Redskins like. A team official told me they're salivating over his 40 time from his pro day."
14. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
Team needs: Running back, offensive line, special teams, linebacker, cornerback, safety (For more: NFC South team needs)
On the beat: Ed Daniels, WGNO-TV
Analysis: "He doesn't have blazing speed, but he's a football player who can make plays… The Achilles heel of this ball club has been pass defense ... and until they get it fixed, they're not going where they need to go."
15. HOUSTON TEXANS
Team needs: Cornerback, defensive line, wide receiver, linebacker, running back (For more: AFC South team needs)
On the beat: John McClain, Houston Chronicle
Analysis: "He's a late bloomer, a lot of people haven't figured out just how good this guy can be ... He's explosive and fits ideally into the system."
16. SAN DIEGO CHARGERS
On the beat: Kevin Acee, San Diego Union-Tribune
Analysis: "2009 could very well be L.T.'s last year as a Charger ... They need somebody to take over for L.T. that is a little bit like him and a little different from Darren Sproles."