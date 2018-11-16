On his own time, Browns' T.J. Carrie makes scars cool

Carrie established his T.J. Carrie Foundation in 2016, just two years after the Raiders used a seventh-round draft pick on him. The charge to help had always been there, from his family. He's the fourth of five brothers, and he easily ticks off how each brother above him made his football dream possible: Reynard, a Portland State cornerback, trained him after the open-heart surgery; Eric, a New Mexico State safety, was his "manager" in keeping him organized; and Domonick, a Portland State running back, kept him apprised of who he needed to beat out at the various stages of his career.