On heels of Saints look-see, RB Ingram to visit Redskins, Bucs

Published: Apr 11, 2011 at 06:09 AM

Former Alabama running back Mark Ingram will visit the Washington Redskins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week, according to a league source.

The Heisman Trophy-winning tailback visited the New Orleans Saints last week. The Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and New York Giants have been monitoring him as well, but the former Crimson Tide star faces the possibility of slipping out of the first round at this point.

The 5-foot-9 Ingram shed about 10 pounds before the NFL Scouting Combine -- down to 215 pounds -- and told reporters he felt "more explosive" at a lighter weight. He helped ease concerns about his speed at Alabama's pro day last month, improving upon his 4.61-second 40-yard dash at the combine with runs of 4.53 and 4.56 seconds. He also looked outstanding in position drills. 

Ingram is considered the best of this year's running back class. He didn't post sensational numbers as a junior, but carried the ball 271 times for 1,658 yards during the Crimson Tide's national championship run in 2009, which included seven games with 20 or more rush attempts.

