On heels of Saints look-see, RB Ingram to visit Redskins, Bucs

The 5-foot-9 Ingram shed about 10 pounds before the NFL Scouting Combine -- down to 215 pounds -- and told reporters he felt "more explosive" at a lighter weight. He helped ease concerns about his speed at Alabama's pro day last month, improving upon his 4.61-second 40-yard dash at the combine with runs of 4.53 and 4.56 seconds. He also looked outstanding in position drills.