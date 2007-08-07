On Hall of Fame weekend, money is on peoples' minds

Michael Irvin, Thurman Thomas, and Bruce Matthews are all young enough to have been big-money earners during their careers. All of them played multiple years in the CBA era. Roger Wehrli, Charlie Sanders and Gene Hickerson were all retired well before the big money started to pour in for the players and they can only sit back, reflect on their great memories playing the best game in the world and hope that their retirement benefits help them live out their lives in dignity. Financially, the later three don't really have a lot in common with the first three headed to the Hall of Fame when it comes to money earned, but they all have one thing in common beyond great football careers: Amazement at the numbers the young draft picks are signing for in 2007.