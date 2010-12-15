Old Ohio rivals square off in Cincinnati

Published: Dec 15, 2010 at 06:39 AM

The storyline
The Bengals are counting down the days until Marvin Lewis and others leave the organization. The Browns need another strong December to ensure their coach doesn't endure a similar fate.

Why you should watch
Peyton Hillis is all-effort in the run and pass game. Perhaps Colt McCoy comes back. The Bengals better hope the Browns' fans travel well or this is gonna be an empty house./p>

Did you know?
Hillis is one of only three Browns players ever to rush for 1,000 yards and 11 TDs in the same season. ... Cleveland's Joe Haden is second among rookies with five interceptions. ... Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer is 5-0 at home against the Browns. ... Cincinnati's Chad Ochocinco has 11 touchdown catches against Cleveland.

