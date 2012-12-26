Old foes close out season of disappointment

Why this game is intriguing: If it's the end of the Norv Turner Era -- and it would be shocking if it wasn't -- it will come in a meaningless game against an old foe. The real question is what kind of reception will the Chargers coach receive walking off Qualcomm Stadium for what likely will be the final time. A win might offer a respectful departure and an ovation from fans, which Turner deserves. The Raiders will conclude a trying, rebuilding season with questions at quarterback but a future that is only getting brighter.