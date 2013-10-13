Old college habits hold back three QBs from 2011 NFL Draft

Newton only played one year of major college football. He was a dominant force for the Auburn Tigers, carrying the team to a national title. He went on to become the No. 1 pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, but there were some concerns based on what scouts watched on tape. At Auburn, Newton operated in a simplistic offensive system that featured a lot of quarterback runs and very little emphasis on footwork, reading coverage and throwing with anticipation. Some of his struggles this season can be attributed to those specific areas. He repeatedly takes false steps at the top of his drop, and he's late on too many throws. These are areas that can be corrected with proper drilling and practice repetition, but it is discouraging to see these basic mistakes still taking place in year three of Newton's career.