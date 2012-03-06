OL Stock Report: Auburn's Mosley fills void after elite tackles

Adam Gettis, OG, Iowa: Just like Stephenson, the Hawkeyes' second-team All-Big Ten right guard failed to see the field as often as he would have liked through his first four years in Iowa City, due to a redshirt season, strong veterans ahead on the depth chart and ankle issues in his junior season. Listed at 280 pounds before 2011, Gettis got up to 293 for the combine and still ran a solid 5.00 40. More importantly, he led all offensive linemen with a 1.65 unofficial 10-yard split, ranked second with a 9-foot-4 broad jump and finished third in the group with a 31 1/2-inch vertical -- three numbers showing potential explosiveness from his stance. He'll need to add more weight and get stronger (Gettis didn't lift in Indianapolis), but his combination of good film and excellent athleticism should still earn him a slot in the middle of Draft Saturday.