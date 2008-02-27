OL Mruczkowski signs three -year deal to stay with Chargers

SAN DIEGO -- Offensive lineman Scott Mruczkowski signed a three-year contract Wednesday to remain with the San Diego Chargers.
Mruczkowski, who could've become a restricted free agent, was a seventh-round draft pick in 2005. He's played in 29 games, including all 16 in 2007. He's made one start, at left guard.
"After being around guys like Nick Hardwick, Mike Goff, Kris Dielman, Marcus McNeill and the rest of my teammates, I didn't want to go anywhere else to play," Mruczkowski said in a statement. "We've got a great group of guys here and a great team. For me, it didn't make any sense to go somewhere else."
