Okung's Broncos deal contains no guaranteed money

Offensive tackle Russell Okung signed a one-year deal worth $5 million with the Broncos that includes a four-year, $48 million team option, a source told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. With incentives, he can make up to $8 million in 2016, Rapoport added. However, the contract contains zero guaranteed money and he'll make the $5 million this season as he plays, meaning he would miss out on salary if he is injured, Rapoport added. The Broncoslater confirmed the deal.