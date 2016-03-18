Okung's Broncos deal contains no guaranteed money

The Broncos have seen plenty of players float out the door since Super Bowl 50. On Thursday, they invited a new face into the fold.
Offensive tackle Russell Okung signed a one-year deal worth $5 million with the Broncos that includes a four-year, $48 million team option, a source told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. With incentives, he can make up to $8 million in 2016, Rapoport added. However, the contract contains zero guaranteed money and he'll make the $5 million this season as he plays, meaning he would miss out on salary if he is injured, Rapoport added. The Broncoslater confirmed the deal.
That's not all. Landing Okung means the Broncos will now attempt to trade fellow veteran tackle Ryan Clady, Rapoport was told.
Laughed at for representing himself in free agency, the bookend ultimately did fine, earning the cash he wanted.
Whoever plays quarterback for the Broncos will work behind a rebuilt offensive line. Tackle Ryan Harris left for the Steelers, right guard Louis Vasquez was cut and left guard Evan Mathis signed with the Cardinals, On the plus side, Denver inked former Chiefs tackle Donald Stephenson to a three-year deal.
Okung is being paid pretty well for a player with so many injury issues -- he's currently coming off shoulder surgery -- but the Broncos had some money to play with after watching quarterback Brock Osweiler, linebacker Danny Trevathan and defensive lineman Malik Jackson land elsewhere.
Okung was far from the league's top blocker last season, but left tackles are always in demand and typically find a way to get paid.