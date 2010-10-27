Okung, other injured Seahawks aren't out yet, Carroll says

RENTON, Wash. -- Seahawks rookie left tackle Russell Okung is still a question mark for Sunday's game at Oakland with a left high-ankle sprain.
Seattle coach Pete Carroll says Okung is improving and being assessed day-to-day but has not been ruled out for Sunday's game.
Carroll also said fullback Michael Robinson (hamstring), wide receiver Brandon Stokley (oblique) and linebacker Matt McCoy (hamstring) would not practice Wednesday. Defensive tackle Brandon Mebane (calf) and cornerback Kelly Jennings (hamstring) missed Sunday's win over Arizona, but Carroll hoped they could practice Thursday.
