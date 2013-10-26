Oklahoma FB Trey Millard out for year with torn ACL

Oklahoma fullback Trey Millard suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in the Sooners' 38-30 win over Texas Tech, sidelining one of the most versatile players in college football for the rest of the season.
"All you can say about Trey is he's the best in the country at doing what he does, and he's been that way for a long time," offensive coordinator Josh Heupel told the Oklahoman. "We're going to miss him, absolutely."
Millard had one carry for six yards and one reception for 14 yards before exiting with the injury. In 48 games at OU, Millard rushed for 538 yards and six touchdowns and caught 70 passes for 677 yards and seven touchdowns.