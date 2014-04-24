Ohio State's Urban Meyer pushes for spring football practices in Ohio

Published: Apr 24, 2014 at 05:06 AM

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • The Plain Dealer reported that Ohio State coach Urban Meyer would like to see more spring instruction from Ohio high school coaches, but player safety rules ban padded spring practices in the state.
  • The Chicago Tribune reported that coaches in Illinois are preparing for offseason practices without tackling due to a new player safety rule announced by the Illinois High School Association on Tuesday.
  • WFMZ-TV looked at an invention by a Bethlehem, Pa., company called the MindReader, which claims to detect concussions immediately after they happen.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

