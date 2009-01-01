Ohio State junior RB Wells still unsure if he'll enter NFL draft

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Chris "Beanie" Wells isn't ready to say whether the Fiesta Bowl will be his last game for Ohio State.
"I personally feel like I haven't done enough at Ohio State, the things I wanted to accomplish here, to move on to the next level," the junior running back said Thursday.
Asked if that meant he was leaning toward staying at Ohio State for another season instead of entering the 2009 NFL Draft, Wells said: "I don't want to say I'm leaning toward staying or I'm leaning toward going. All I'm saying is I do want to be the best Buckeye to ever come through here."
No. 10 Ohio State (10-2) will play third-ranked Texas (11-1) on Monday.
Wells has run for 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns this season despite missing three games after injuring his foot in the season opener. He said he feels as healthy as he has been since that first game, but he still didn't call himself 100 percent for the Fiesta Bowl.
Thursday's chat with the media was the first time Wells has been available to comment on Ohio State coach Jim Tressel's remark on his star's NFL future.
"If it were me, it wouldn't be tough," Tressel said Dec. 17 of Wells' impending decision. "In my opinion, he ought to be one of the first five guys picked."
Wells said the comment surprised him, but that it won't affect his decision.
"I really haven't sat down and thought about it yet," Wells said. "I'm really just enjoying the moment right now, whether it's, you know, a last game or not. I'm just enjoying it and focused on Texas."
Wells said he still wants to discuss the decision with his family and the Buckeyes' coaching staff.
Wells has rushed for over 2,700 yards in the past two seasons. Ohio State made it to the last two BCS national championship games, but lost both times.
"I wanted to be the best to ever come through Ohio State," Wells said. "I definitely feel like I haven't accomplished that yet."
Buckeyes linebacker James Laurinaitis, who could have left school early and chose to stay at Ohio State for his senior season, said two weeks ago that Wells has a lot to think about, including his injury history and how well his body will hold up.
"Running backs' careers are shorter than most because of the hits they take," Laurinaitis said.
"It's an individual's decision," Laurinaitis said. "You can't listen to your high school friends because they're going to be like, 'Oh man, take the money.' You should listen to the people you're close to. Your parents won't lie to you, Coach Tressel won't lie to you, your position coach won't lie to you."
