Ohio governor grants variance allowing Bengals, Browns 'two-game trial' to host fans

Published: Sep 05, 2020 at 02:42 PM
Fans hoping to attend a Bengals or Browns game this season received a bit of good news on Saturday.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced both Ohio-based franchises have been granted a spectator variance to the state's sports order and will be allowed to host up to 6,000 spectators at two home games. The previously released order limited the attendance maximum for outdoor sports venues to "the lesser of 1,500 individuals, or 15 percent of fixed seated capacity" due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For the Browns, those contests will be on Sept. 17 against the Bengals (home opener) and Sept. 27 against Washington. The Bengals are allowed a crowd for the Oct. 4 showdown against the Jaguars and the rematch against their cross-state rival on Oct. 25.

"This year will certainly be different, but both the Browns and Bengals have worked exceedingly hard and have made extensive preparations to welcome a limited number of fans to their stadium safely," DeWine said in a statement. "These very thorough plans and safety precautions warrant a two-game trial to try and accommodate fans, at reduced capacities with social distancing and masks."

The variance stipulates that no more than 1,500 fans can occupy each side of the stadium, and requires fans to wear a mask in accordance with state regulations and use a designated entrance for tickets.

Cincinnati later released an official statement confirming the mandate and noted that there is no update on the Sept. 13 season opener against the Chargers, which was previously deemed unfit for fans. Cleveland eventually followed suit and unveiled the "FirstEnergy Stadium Responsible Restart Plan" for gameday. Recommended time windows for entry and pre-game health screenings are among the established protocols.

"We are thrilled, particularly on behalf of our fans, that we received approval to welcome back a limited capacity of approximately 10 percent at FirstEnergy Stadium for our first two home games in September," a team spokesman wrote in part. "We will continue to closely monitor the ever-evolving circumstances related to COVID-19 and remain in frequent dialogue with each of these groups so we can properly adapt as needed with the hopes of potentially allowing more fans to attend games at a later date, if circumstances allow.

Related Content

NFL, NFLPA agree to extend daily testing until further notice
news

NFL, NFLPA agree to extend daily testing until further notice

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to extend daily COVID-19 testing for players and other Tier 1 and 2 individuals until further notice, with the exception of game day, according to a memo sent to all 32 clubs, Tom Pelissero reports.
New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (5) poses for a portrait Saturday, August 1 in Florham Park, N.J.
news

Joe Flacco passes physical, makes Jets' 53-man roster to start season

Joe Flacco avoided the PUP list to start the 2020 season. Ian Rapoport reports Flacco was informed he's being placed on the active roster. The team later confirmed Flacco passed his physical and is on the 53-man roster.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs the ball during the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
news

49ers to activate WR Deebo Samuel off non-football injury list 

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is nearing a return after a foot injury sustained this offseason, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) trains during an NFL football training camp practice Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
news

Dolphins acquire rookie Lynn Bowden Jr. in trade with Raiders  

The Las Vegas Raiders are trading rookie third-round pick Lynn Bowden Jr. and a sixth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for a fourth-round selection.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs beat the Chargers 31-21. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

Keenan Allen, Chargers agree to four-year contract extension

Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen has agreed to a four-year contract extension worth more than $80 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Jaguars cut quarterbacks Josh Dobbs, Mike Glennon
news

Jaguars cut quarterbacks Josh Dobbs, Mike Glennon

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Jags are releasing Josh Dobbs and Mike Glennon, which may indicate a future move to claim Josh Rosen.
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin stands on the field during NFL football training camp, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
news

Pass rusher Shaquem Griffin released by Seahawks

The inspirational NFL career of Shaquem Griffin has taken a turn, as the Seahawks are releasing the pass rusher. 
Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller (26) warms up before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
news

New England Patriots cut veteran RB Lamar Miller

The Patriots thinned out their running back room on cut-down day with the release of seven-year veteran Lamar Miller.
Texans QB Deshaun Watson agrees to 4-year, $160M extension
news

Texans QB Deshaun Watson agrees to 4-year, $160M extension

The Texans and Deshaun Watson have agreed to terms on a new extension worth $160M over four new years, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.

Saturday's notable releases: Titans cut QB Trevor Siemian, Packers part ways with WR Jake Kumerow
news

Saturday's notable releases: Titans cut QB Trevor Siemian, Packers part ways with WR Jake Kumerow

As NFL teams make the moves to finalize their 53-man rosters, here are notable cuts and news from Saturday. 
Washington places LB Reuben Foster on IR, cuts safety Sean Davis
news

Washington places LB Reuben Foster on IR, cuts safety Sean Davis

Washington was early to rise on cut-down day with some somewhat surprising news, as it released safety Sean Davis and placed linebacker Reuben Foster on IR.
