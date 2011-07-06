Oh 'Boy: Williams chasing after ring given to ex-beauty queen

This is one play Roy Williams probably wishes he hadn't made.
The Odessa Americanreported Tuesday that the Dallas Cowboys' wide receiver filed a lawsuit seeking the return of a $76,000 engagement ring he mailed with a marriage proposal to Brooke Daniels, a former Miss Texas USA. The lawsuit was filed June 30 -- on Daniels' 25th birthday.
Williams claims in a signed affidavit that just before Valentine's Day, he mailed Daniels $5,000 for school and dental bills, a baseball for her brother and a surprise, recorded marriage proposal with the ring. Daniels declined the proposal but didn't return the ring.
Williams said in the affidavit that he asked for the ring back, but Daniels told him six weeks later that she lost it. Williams reported it lost to his insurance company, which upon investigating discovered Daniels' father, Michael Daniels, had the ring.
Michael Daniels told the newspaper he will return the ring to avoid a lawsuit even though he has documentation that Williams initially told his daughter to keep the ring.
"He said (to Brooke Daniels), 'I'm not like a lot of people, I don't want the ring back. You'll eventually come back to me,' and she didn't," Daniels said.
"I want to wash my hands of it. It's just a hassle. I'll take care of my daughter. I don't need him."
Daniels also said he and his daughter weren't running an end-around on Williams, saying they never told him the ring was lost and that they had it all along.
A temporary injunction hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Friday in district court.