Ogden likely out, McNair iffy, Lewis ready for Sunday

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens starting left tackle Jonathan Ogden will almost certainly miss Sunday's game against the New York Jets, and the status of injured quarterback Steve McNair remained uncertain Wednesday as the team began preparing for its home opener.
But middle linebacker Ray Lewis declared himself ready to go despite straining his right triceps on the Ravens' opening defensive play on Monday night in a 27-20 loss to Cincinnati.

"My arm feels so much better," said Lewis, who did not participate in the practice session. "It feels great. The pain is there, of course ... but I'm actually fine."
Ogden aggravated his hyperextended left big toe in the first half Monday and did not play in the second half. He was very pessimistic about facing the Jets (0-1).
"I doubt it. I don't think there's any way I can play," the 10-time Pro Bowler said. "You never know. Miracles have occurred before, but ..."
Ogden originally injured the toe in December. Asked if he expected to return sometime this season, he replied, "I am confident of that. It's a little disheartening, the situation right now, but at the same time I'm going to keep a positive outlook and hope I can get myself out there. We're just going to have to see how it goes."
There was no uncertainty surrounding kick returner B.J. Sams, who was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday after tearing ligaments in his knee during a runback against the Bengals.
Rookie Yamon Figurs will take over the return chores. He will be backed up by 5-foot-6 Cory Ross, who was activated from the practice squad to fill Sams' place on the roster.
McNair wasn't too sure, either.
"I think the soreness is kind of going away. I'm getting treatment three or four times a day," he said. "Hopefully every day gets better and hopefully I can get out there on Sunday and play. That's my goal. That's my ultimate thing. I've been through this before, as far as injury-wise not participating much in practice and then playing and playing well. If it comes down to it, that's what I'll do."
McNair acknowledged that he may not know if he can play until Sunday afternoon.
"The plan going in is to see how it progresses through the course of the week and see how well it gets," he said.
McNair said the injury occurred during Baltimore's first series. He tried to make it to the end, but finally gave up because he figured the Ravens could move the ball better with Boller taking the snaps.
"I got hit on the first pass, I think, when the guy twisted me around. I tried to suffer it out for three-and-a-half quarters," McNair said. "I think later and later, it just got stiffer and stiffer and a lot sorer. My ball was sailing a lot. I figured that we still had a chance to win the ballgame. I think that we made the right decision to bring Kyle in. We just got a couple of bad breaks in the end, but overall we wouldn't have put ourselves in that position if it wasn't for all the turnovers we had."
McNair, Lewis, Ogden, cornerback Samari Rolle (foot), linebacker Gary Stills (chest) and tight end Dan Wilcox (ankle) did not practice Wednesday. Wide receivers Mark Clayton (toe) and Demetrius Williams (chest) saw limited action.
