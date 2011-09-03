Ogbonnaya, Adibi among final cuts as Texans reach roster limit

HOUSTON -- Running back Chris Ogbonnaya, linebacker Xavier Adibi and defensive tackle Damione Lewis were among the players released by the Houston Texans on Saturday to reach the NFL's 53-player roster limit.
The Texans also waived veteran punter Brad Maynard; receivers Dorin Dickerson, Trindon Holliday, Jeff Maehl and Derrick Townsel; running back Javarris Williams; fullback Zac Pauga; offensive tackles Peter Hendrickson and Cole Pemberton; centers Cody Wallace and Howard Barbieri; guard Andrew Gardner; and long snapper Scott Albritton.
On the defensive side, Houston cut ends Scooter Berry and John Graves; nose tackle Guy Miller; safeties Quintin Demps, Shiloh Keo and Torri Williams; and linebackers Mister Alexander, Steven Friday and Stanford Keglar. Keo was a fifth-round draft pick by Houston.
Rookie linebacker Cheta Ozougwo (left foot) and receiver Terrence Toliver (concussion) were placed in injured reserve.
