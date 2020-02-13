Offseason wish list: Rivers to Vegas? Cam to Bears? More MNF?

Brady's situation gets solved in a hurry: Color me cynical, but I find the breathless reporting around TB12's future nothing short of ponderous. The greatest quarterback of all time wants to be wanted and deserves to look around, but the vibe is all wrong for Tom Brady to wrap up his career anywhere but Foxborough. The sight of Tommy prancing about with lightning bolts on his helmet -- or dolled up in silver and black four miles from The Sands -- is too awkward a final chapter to stomach. With offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels returning to the Patriots to call plays and Brady already asking for a "weapons add", the table is set for one final assault on the AFC.