Offseason Outlook - NYJ

Published: Feb 24, 2010 at 08:22 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.
news
Jimmie Ward: 49ers 'confused' Aaron Rodgers in defensive masterpiece vs. Packers
The Packers' 10 points were the fewest in 21 career playoff starts for Aaron Rodgers, who got off to a hot start before 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans & Co. cooled off the presumptive MVP in a shocking turn of events at Lambeau Field on Saturday night.