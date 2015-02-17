Around the NFL

Offseason Forecast: Washington Redskins

Published: Feb 17, 2015 at 10:57 AM
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

With the offseason officially underway, Around The NFL will examine what's next for all 32 teams. The series continues with the Washington Redskins.

What's changing?

The Redskins finally took a tangible, progressive step forward with the hiring of general manager Scot McCloughan, a highly respected talent evaluator. McCloughan plans to build through the draft, which should be music to ears of local fans who have watched this organization overspend for mediocrity on an annual basis.

In addition to McCloughan, the 'Skins have revamped the coaching staff, replacing beleaguered defensive coordinator Jim Haslett with Joe Barry while adding Bill Callahan and Perry Fewell as offensive line coach and defensive backs coach, respectively. Barry was Lions defensive boss in 2007 and 2008, overseeing a unit that ranked last in total defense both seasons.

From a face for the franchise perspective, Robert Griffin III is now an afterthought. The galvanizing force of the 2012 playoff team was noticeably missing from a recent letter promoting the team's nucleus players to "premium" fans.

Biggest free agents

Other key free agents:Roy Helu, Jarvis Jenkins, Ryan Clark, Niles Paul, Santana Moss, Leonard Hankerson, Tyler Polumbus, E.J. Biggers

On the way out?

What they need

An intervention? An exorcism? An excavator? Considering the bloated salaries attached to the veterans, this might just be the least attractive roster in the league. McCloughan isn't ready to give up the RGIII ghost, which is understandable. Now he and Gruden need to find out if Griffin can remember how to play quarterback. Beyond that all-important issue, the Redskins need the following: a pair of guards and a right tackle on the offensive line, a third-down back if Helu leaves, a rebuilt defensive line if Cofield and Bowen are jettisoned and an overhauled secondary.

Offseason crystal ball

Griffin will likely be given every chance to win the quarterback job, perhaps with McCoy re-signed as an insurance policy. It's not clear how the organization views Kirk Cousins after Gruden washed his hands of the former Michigan State star late last season. As painful as it might seem to fans, this roster needs to be stripped, with most of the improvements coming via the draft. Deconstruction is easy. As Jaguars and Raiders fans have learned, reconstruction can take years.

