Offseason Forecast: Washington Redskins

An intervention? An exorcism? An excavator? Considering the bloated salaries attached to the veterans, this might just be the least attractive roster in the league. McCloughan isn't ready to give up the RGIII ghost, which is understandable. Now he and Gruden need to find out if Griffin can remember how to play quarterback. Beyond that all-important issue, the Redskins need the following: a pair of guards and a right tackle on the offensive line, a third-down back if Helu leaves, a rebuilt defensive line if Cofield and Bowen are jettisoned and an overhauled secondary.