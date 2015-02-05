Around the NFL

Offseason Forecast: Seattle Seahawks

Published: Feb 05, 2015 at 02:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

With the offseason officially underway, Around The NFL will examine what's next for all 32 teams. Next up: Seattle Seahawks.

What's changing?

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who oversaw a historically great unit for two seasons, is now running the Falcons' operation. Will the transition from Quinn to defensive backs coach Kris Richard go as seamlessly as the one from Gus Bradley to Quinn?

Russell Wilson's bargain-basement contract has been a tremendous competitive advantage, allowing general manager John Schneider to sign impact free agents such as Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril. Now that Wilson is set to become the league's highest-paid player and Marshawn Lynch has been offered one of the NFL's most lucrative running-back contracts, the Seahawks will be forced to make tougher decisions in constructing their roster.

Biggest free agents

»*CB Byron Maxwell:* Speaking of difficult choices, Schneider has acknowledged Maxwell will be a hot commodity on the open market. Maxwell understands he's "the prettiest girl at the dance" coming off a second consecutive Super Bowl appearance. Will Quinn succeed in luring him to Atlanta to implement a new defense?

UPDATE: Maxwell told ESPN's Josina Anderson "I'm going to Philly," on March 8. NFL Media's Albert Breer confirmed Maxwell has informed his Seattle teammates he is set to join the Eagles.

Other key free agents:O'Brien Schofield, James Carpenter, Tarvaris Jackson, Jeron Johnson

On the way out?

What they need

If questionable speed and shaky route running render Chris Matthews to one-game wonder status -- as NFL Media's Gil Brandt suggests -- the top need is for a wide receiver with size. Malcolm Butler's Super Bowl-winning interception and Seattle's Week 11 loss at Kansas City shined a light on the need for a wide-bodied go-to target in the red zone. The Seahawks will also be in the market for a starting guard and defensive line depth, especially if Mebane is jettisoned and Kevin Williams isn't re-signed.

Offseason crystal ball

Wilson and Lynch will be rewarded for their work in lifting the Seahawks to a second consecutive Super Bowl. Lynch is under contract for another year, so he's not going anywhere regardless. That means the uber-talentedChristine Michael will languish as a third-stringer for a third consecutive season. Keep an eye on middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, who is another candidate for an extension.

Maxwell will go to the highest bidder, with Jeremy Lane and Tharold Simon likely competing for the starting job opposite Richard Sherman. The NFC champions are reloading, not rebuilding.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the top 25 free agents and reacts to the latest news. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders' Derek Carr 'very excited' for Josh Jacobs as RB enters contract year

Derek Carr told NFL Network's MJ Acosta-Ruiz on Thursday's edition of NFL Total Access that he expects big things for Raiders teammate Josh Jacobs with his back against the wall, thanks to Las Vegas' influx of talent this offseason.

news

Jerry Rice says 'the sky's the limit' for Trey Lance, warns against QB 'carousel' in San Francisco

Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice talked with NFL Network's MJ Acosta-Ruiz on NFL Total Access on Thursday about the future of the 49ers quarterback room, and said he believes Trey Lance is ready to go as the starting QB.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame announces 54 semifinalists for Class of 2023 in Seniors, Coach/Contributor categories

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 54 semifinalists for its 2023 class in the Seniors, Coaches and Contributors categories.

news

Raiders hire Sandra Douglass Morgan as team president; first Black female president in NFL history

The Las Vegas Raiders hired Sandra Douglass Morgan as their new team president Thursday, making her the first Black woman in NFL history to assume the role.

news

Ravens agree to terms with Justin Houston on one-year deal

Justin Houston is officially returning to Baltimore this season, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with the Ravens on Thursday. Baltimore had placed the UFA tender on the veteran pass rusher earlier this offseason.

news

Bears WR David Moore arrested on drug, weapon charges in Texas

Chicago Bears receiver David Moore was arrested Monday in Gainesville, Texas, on drug and weapon charges, Cooke County (Tex.) jail records show. Moore, a Gainesville native, was later released on $5,000 bond.

news

Von Miller was 'ready' to join Cowboys, but didn't want to 'take that much less'

One of the most sought-after free agents in the league nearly landed on America's Team this offseason. Von Miller told Dan Pompei of The Athletic recently that he almost signed with the Cowboys before money got in the way.

news

Trevon Diggs says he could 'eventually' play on same team as brother Stefon Diggs: 'Who knows?'

Stefon Diggs and Trevon Diggs make up one of the top brother tandems in the NFL today. But unlike the Watts and Heywards, the Diggs bros don't play on the same team. Could that change at some point?

news

Aaron Rodgers on Packers' rookie WRs: 'Physically, they definitely look the part'

Having to make up the production from the offseason losses of two of the Packers' top wide receivers, QB Aaron Rodgers said he has full trust in the new faces' ability to adjust to the big leagues.

news

Falcons sign former Bears DL Eddie Goldman to one-year deal

The Atlanta Falcons bolstered their defensive line with a veteran addition Wednesday, signing Eddie Goldman to a one-year deal. Safety Brad Hawkins and punter Dom Maggio were released in corresponding moves.

news

NFL community reacts to Panthers' trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield was finally traded Wednesday, when the Browns agreed to send the fifth-year quarterback to the Panthers in exchange for a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick. Players, current and former, from around the NFL reacted to the blockbuster move.

news

Browns trading Baker Mayfield to Panthers for 2024 conditional fifth-round draft pick

The Browns and Panthers have agreed to a trade that sends Baker Mayfield to Carolina in exchange for a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick (which can become a fourth-round selection), NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW