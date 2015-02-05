Offseason Forecast: Seattle Seahawks

With the offseason officially underway, Around The NFL will examine what's next for all 32 teams. Next up: Seattle Seahawks.
What's changing?
Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who oversaw a historically great unit for two seasons, is now running the Falcons' operation. Will the transition from Quinn to defensive backs coach Kris Richard go as seamlessly as the one from Gus Bradley to Quinn?
Russell Wilson's bargain-basement contract has been a tremendous competitive advantage, allowing general manager John Schneider to sign impact free agents such as Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril. Now that Wilson is set to become the league's highest-paid player and Marshawn Lynch has been offered one of the NFL's most lucrative running-back contracts, the Seahawks will be forced to make tougher decisions in constructing their roster.
Biggest free agents
»*CB Byron Maxwell:* Speaking of difficult choices, Schneider has acknowledged Maxwell will be a hot commodity on the open market. Maxwell understands he's "the prettiest girl at the dance" coming off a second consecutive Super Bowl appearance. Will Quinn succeed in luring him to Atlanta to implement a new defense?
UPDATE: Maxwell told ESPN's Josina Anderson "I'm going to Philly," on March 8. NFL Media's Albert Breer confirmed Maxwell has informed his Seattle teammates he is set to join the Eagles.
On the way out?
What they need
If questionable speed and shaky route running render Chris Matthews to one-game wonder status -- as NFL Media's Gil Brandt suggests -- the top need is for a wide receiver with size. Malcolm Butler's Super Bowl-winning interception and Seattle's Week 11 loss at Kansas City shined a light on the need for a wide-bodied go-to target in the red zone. The Seahawks will also be in the market for a starting guard and defensive line depth, especially if Mebane is jettisoned and Kevin Williams isn't re-signed.
Offseason crystal ball
Wilson and Lynch will be rewarded for their work in lifting the Seahawks to a second consecutive Super Bowl. Lynch is under contract for another year, so he's not going anywhere regardless. That means the uber-talentedChristine Michael will languish as a third-stringer for a third consecutive season. Keep an eye on middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, who is another candidate for an extension.
Maxwell will go to the highest bidder, with Jeremy Lane and Tharold Simon likely competing for the starting job opposite Richard Sherman. The NFC champions are reloading, not rebuilding.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the top 25 free agents and reacts to the latest news. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.