Offseason Forecast: Philadelphia Eagles

Now, more than ever, it's Chip Kelly's world in Philadelphia. The Eagles coach won an internal power struggle that gave him full control of his roster. Kelly and new head personnel man Ed Marynowitz will look to upgrade a problematic secondary and perhaps make an aggressive play at quarterback. The Eagles should have a good chunk of salary cap to work with -- following the release of cornerbackCary Williams -- a piggy bank that could grow with more roster maneuvering.