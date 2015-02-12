Offseason Forecast: Oakland Raiders

NFL Media's Lance Zierlein projects Oakland to pick Alabama wideout Amari Cooper with the fourth overall pick. That makes plenty of sense for an offense in need of help. Look for the Raiders to make an equal splash in free agency, with Del Rio filling gaps on his defense with familiar faces who know the scheme. Former Broncos tackle Terrance Knighton might be a target. If the Raiders dump MJD, Schaub and Woodley, they'll have north of $60 million to play with in cap space. The inherent problem is that McKenzie saw all three of those players as worthy free-agent bait last offseason. Raiders fans can only hope the money is better spent this offseason.