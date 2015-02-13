Offseason Forecast: Houston Texans

Sorry to beat a dead horse, but the Texans must find their quarterback. With Fitzpatrick, Tom Savage and Thad Lewis on the roster (Case Keenum is an exclusive-rights free agent) O'Brien is bound to look elsewhere for a starter. The draft is a wasteland beyond Marcus Mariota and Jameis Winston, bringing us back to Mallett. Look for the Texans to re-sign him in a hurry. ... With Ryan Pickett potentially set to retire, Houston could use help at nose tackle, where Jerrell Powe was better suited for limited snaps. ... Depending how free agency pans out, the defense might need new bodies in the secondary. ... Back on offense, it isn't too early to think about developing another young wideout as Andre Johnson nears the end. ... And O'Brien -- hailing from New England -- would love to pad the roster with one or more pass-catching tight ends.