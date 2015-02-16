Around the NFL

Offseason Forecast: Denver Broncos

Published: Feb 16, 2015 at 01:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

With the offseason officially underway, Around The NFL will examine what's next for all 32 teams. The series continues with the Denver Broncos.

What's changing?

The Broncos opted to part ways with coach John Fox, who compiled an impressive 46-18 record over four years in Denver. General manager John Elway turned to his former backup quarterback and offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak, who tapped zone-blocking adherent Rick Dennison to run his offense and Wade Phillips to oversee his defense.

Phillips excelled under Kubiak with the Texans a few years ago. He will bring his trademark "one-gap" 3-4 defense, which will suit the talents of edge rushers Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware. Phillips has been one of the NFL's best defensive operatives over the past three decades.

Kubiak is likely to be running his boot-action offense with Peyton Manning, who recently assured the Broncos' brass that he plans to return for an 18th NFL season.

Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas will remain a Bronco for 2015. The team announced its decision to franchise tag Thomas on Monday. The second-team All-Pro wideout was considered one of the premier impending free agents.

Biggest free agents

»*TE Julius Thomas:* Of the playmaking Thomas duo, Julius is more likely to be retained via a long-term deal in advance of the March 10 onset of free agency. Reaching an agreement will be tricky, though, as the tight end wants to be compensated as one of the best at his position. It's a reasonable request for the first tight end in history with at least 12 touchdowns in back-to-back years.

Other key free agents:Orlando Franklin, Rahim Moore, Nate Irving, Jacob Tamme, Virgil Green, Quinton Carter

On the way out?

What they need

The most pressing need is for Manning to stay healthy for 16 games, channeling the MVP form he showed through October of last season. It will be interesting to see if Kubiak and Dennison tinker with the offensive line, moving from a power scheme to a lighter, quicker unit more suited to the zone-blocking scheme. If Julius Thomas leaves, tight end could be a priority in free agency.

Nose tackle will be high on the list of needs if Knighton defects to Oakland. Similarly, the Broncos will need a free safety to pair with T.J. Ward if Rahim Moore isn't re-signed. Other than that, this roster has the pieces in place to run Phillips' defense.

Offseason crystal ball

Manning will return to do battle with Father Time for another year. Demaryius Thomas will draw the franchise tag, and Elway will find a way to pay Julius Thomas, thus appeasing his quarterback. Those moves leave little in the kitty for Knighton and Orlando Franklin, who will be replaced by cheaper options. The Broncos can still afford to go with a "best player available" approach to the draft.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews this week's NFL Scouting Combine with Bucky Brooks. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tremaine Edmunds excited to lead turnaround in Chicago: 'I like when the odds are against us'

Tremaine Edmunds has a new team, and a new reason to be excited. On NFL Total Access, the Bears LB explained why joining Chicago's rebuild this offseason was the right move for him.

news

Free-agent RB Kareem Hunt not frustrated by lack of market: 'I'm just being patient'

Kareem Hunt is maintaining patience as he remains unsigned one month ahead of training camp, but the veteran RB is keeping himself ready for when the inevitable call rings.

news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill remains under investigation for alleged assault and battery

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill continues to be investigated for an allegation of assault and battery, the Miami-Dade (Florida) Police Department confirmed on Wednesday.

news

Demarcus Lawrence on gap between Cowboys, Eagles: 'I don't feel like it's a huge gap at all'

Cowboys three-time Pro Bowler Demarcus Lawrence doesn't believe there are any foregone conclusions in the NFC East despite the Eagles reaching the Super Bowl last season.

news

Bills pass rusher Greg Rousseau aiming for 'next level': I want 'double-digit sacks'

Having doubled his sack output from his rookie season despite playing in four fewer games, Buffalo Bills pass rusher Gregory Rousseau is setting his sights on another big jump in 2023.

news

Dak Prescott optimistic Cowboys have built on success in back-to-back 12-win seasons: 'We can build again'

Though pressure abounds after consecutive playoff failings, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott believes the past two seasons have been building blocks for Dallas success.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, June 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen: Facing Aaron Rodgers twice in 2023 'going to be a battle'

Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers appear to be tight off the field, but the Bills star QB recently acknowledged that facing the four-time MVP twice a season will be "a battle."

news

Lions unveil new alternate helmet for 2023 season

The Detroit Lions revealed their new alternate helmet on Wednesday, a blue-shelled piece of protective equipment featuring the club's classic logo used during the 1960s.

news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill under investigation for an allegation of assault and battery

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is being investigated for an allegation of assault and battery, the Miami-Date (Florida) Police Department confirmed on Tuesday.

news

Roquan Smith believes Ravens are 'in for something special' in 2023

Ravens LB Roquan Smith believes Baltimore is on its way to big things in 2023 after the team solidified its core players this offseason.

news

Free-agent DE Carlos Dunlap waiting out market, ready to help contender in 2023

After earning a Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs in 2022, free-agent DE Carlos Dunlap is hoping to help another contending team in 2023.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More