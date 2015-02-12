Offseason Forecast: Cincinnati Bengals

Not much ... again. Credit goes to Marvin Lewis for building a team full of complementary talent, but in 12 years he has yet to win a playoff game. The latest was a 16-point loss in which Andy Dalton threw for only 155 yards and no touchdowns. Every year, we wonder if the Bengals will take the next step with a franchise quarterback and franchise receiver in tow. Every year, we finish the season by writing something like this.