Around the NFL

Offseason Forecast: Cincinnati Bengals

Published: Feb 12, 2015 at 12:58 AM

*With the offseason officially underway, Around The NFL will examine what's next for all 32 teams. The series rolls on with the perennially on-the-verge Bengals. *

What's changing?

Not much ... again. Credit goes to Marvin Lewis for building a team full of complementary talent, but in 12 years he has yet to win a playoff game. The latest was a 16-point loss in which Andy Dalton threw for only 155 yards and no touchdowns. Every year, we wonder if the Bengals will take the next step with a franchise quarterback and franchise receiver in tow. Every year, we finish the season by writing something like this.

Biggest free agents

» TE Jermaine Gresham: From the beginning, we imagined Gresham teaming with Tyler Eifert and giving the Bengals a New England-type look from 2011 (not quite as versatile, but certainly enough to extend the team's capabilities vertically). That hasn't happened. Injury got in the way and Gresham continues to be a liability in certain respects considering his mammoth snap counts.

» K Mike Nugent: Nugent missed a huge kick against the Panthers this year, giving us an epic 37-37 tie, but finished the season close to 80 percent on field goals. His 0-for-3 mark from beyond 50 yards will certainly be a point of evaluation, but there simply aren't that many reliable kickers on the market.

» LB Rey Maualuga: Maualuga played nearly 500 snaps on a team starved for depth at linebacker and missed some time due to injury. Despite what some may think, the Bengals' defense is better with him playing. Just check out this breakdown of rushing yards allowed when he's playing vs. when he's on the bench.

Other key free agents: S Taylor Mays, WR Brandon Tate, WR Dane Sanzenbacher, CB Terence Newman.

On the way out?

» Jermaine Gresham: This has been a long time coming. Many have speculated that the versatile tight end will hit the open market in search of a better opportunity. He would seem to be an ideal complementary piece for a few teams in need of a capable receiving tight end. Cincinnati has plenty invested in another player at that position who needs developing.

» Terence Newman: The cornerback has had a long and proud NFL career, but will the Bengals be interested in a player that is turning 37 before opening day? Also, Cincinnati doesn't have the feel of a ready-made championship team, which might not make them an appealing destination for a talented vet looking for one more good run at a title.

» Brandon Tate: Cincinnati needs a return man and Tate did the job admirably and at a low cost. However, the emergence of Odell Beckham has changed things (not changed as much as convinced owners to peek their heads down into the personnel department to request a similar player). Teams want dynamic special teams players to be able to contribute on offense as well. Tate hasn't caught many passes and the Bengals desperately need another play-maker to pair with A.J. Green and Mohamed Sanu.

What they need

The Bengals need to make a move on one of the top pass rushers in free agency and draft another. Above all else, Cincinnati needs some bite on defense and with $8,697,310 in 2014 carryover, this offseason could be interesting, especially with the depth of talent saturating the early free agent market. After that, the next stop is help for Dalton.

Offseason crystal ball

Gresham will be let go and the Bengals will be active in free agency, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The team has been pretty good for a while now, but something has to change. Could this be the year?

The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the free-agent quarterback market and discusses Peyton Manning's future. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers safety Derwin James holding in at training camp until new deal is reached

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that Pro Bowl safety James is not practicing due to his contract situation, but said the team's two-time Pro Bowl safety would be practicing fully once a new deal was done.

news

K.J. Wright signs one-day contract to retire with Seahawks

K.J. Wright, who was one of the best linebackers in franchise history, signed a one-day contract with the Seahawks on Wednesday so he can retire as a member of the organization.

news

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah weighing Vikings' future at quarterback position, won't 'go full Rams' as GM

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah says that as Minnesota works through a 'competitive rebuild' to look to the future, quarterback Kirk Cousins might not be the choice under center beyond 2022.

news

NFL CMO Dr. Allen Sills explains importance of mandated guardian caps during training camp

NFL Network's Judy Battista spoke with the NFL's chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills during "Inside Training Camp Live" about the implementation of guardian cap requirements across the league, discussing what the guardian caps do and what the NFL hopes to accomplish with this change.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa blocking out critics: 'If I can't hear you, you're not that important to me'

Tua Tagovailoa is entering a pivotal third season. The Dolphins starting quarterback on Wednesday addressed the perceived critics during the opening week of training camp.

news

Saints WR Michael Thomas (ankle) returns to practice after brief stay on PUP list

Saints star WR Michael Thomas was back on the practice field Wednesday, participating in individual drills and running routes without defensive coverage while sitting out team portions of the session.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Jets moving Mekhi Becton to right tackle, George Fant to left tackle

Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that veteran George Fant is set to be the team's starting left tackle while former first-round pick Mekhi Becton will take over the right tackle spot.

news

Bengals coach Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow's timeline to return TBD after appendectomy

Zac Taylor confirmed Wednesday that Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow underwent an appendectomy on Tuesday, but did not provide a timeline for the star's return to the building or the field.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, July 27

The Chiefs and All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce have agreed on a contract adjustment for the 2022 season, moving up $3 million from the back of his deal.

news

Packers 'cautiously optimistic' about OT David Bakhtiari's return after additional knee procedure

The Green Bay Packers continue to wait on the return of star left tackle David Bakhtiari, who underwent an additional knee procedure this offseason.

news

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin doesn't want to 'micromanage' QB competition between Trubisky, Rudolph, Pickett

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin confirmed the Steelers quarterback depth chart to begin training camp as Pittsburgh proceeds with its first QB competition in nearly two decades.

news

Ravens rookie LB David Ojabo remains unsigned, holding out of training camp

Ravens rookie pass rusher David Ojabo is unsigned and holding out for the start of Ravens training camp, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW