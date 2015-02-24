Offseason Forecast: Atlanta Falcons

It's much easier rebuilding a roster when you already have your quarterback in place. Ryan alone gives the Falcons hope, but there are plenty of holes elsewhere. Both lines lack difference-makers, with Atlanta desperately in need of young and ferocious pass rushers. The team also needs a play-making tight end and more talent at running back. We expect Quinn to churn the back-end of the defense, importing tall, physical corners and more depth at safety. It will take more than one offseason to address the franchise's many gaps.