Around the NFL

Offseason Forecast: Atlanta Falcons

Published: Feb 24, 2015 at 01:08 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

With the offseason officially underway, Around The NFL will examine what's next for all 32 teams. The series continues with the Atlanta Falcons.

What's changing?

What isn't? The Falcons have undergone a sweeping makeover since the end of the season, restructuring their front office and firing long-time coach Mike Smith. The newly hired Dan Quinn has been charged with turning around a team that went 10-22 over the past two seasons.

Quinn's first order of business is fixing a defense that finished dead last in yardage allowed and never lived up the "toughness" mantra the team preached during HBO's Hard Knocks. With a long list of free agents, Atlanta is bound to field plenty of new starters come September.

On offense, play-caller Dirk Koetter has been replaced by new coordinator Kyle Shanahan. After what Shanahan pulled off with the Browns last season, we view the hiring as a major victory for Quinn and quarterback Matt Ryan. Shanahan is a creative game manager who should thrive in an offense anchored by premier wideout Julio Jones. On the ground, both Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff have pointed to second-year runner Devonta Freeman as featured-back material now that the team has parted ways with Steven Jackson.

Biggest free agents

» DE Osi Umenyiora: After just 2.5 sacks last season, Umenyiora is likely out the door. We've heard whispers he could return to the Giants, but Osi isn't about to land a big-time deal at age 33. The Falcons need to rebuild their front seven with younger, more dynamic pass rushers.

» RB Jacquizz Rodgers: Both Rodgers and Antone Smith are set to hit the open market, leaving Freeman as an obvious target for heavy carries next season. It's possible that Rodgers returns, but he's never crossed the 400-yard ceiling in any of his four seasons in Atlanta. The Falcons are just as likely to mine for new backfield talent in a deep and talented draft class.

» OLB Sean Weatherspoon: With Weatherspoon on the mend from the torn Achilles' tendon he suffered last summer, Dimitroff recently said he hopes to re-sign the sixth-year linebacker. The general manager called Weatherspoon an "important part" of Quinn's defense, but he's played in just 20 of 48 games over the past three campaigns.

Other key free agents: OLB Kroy Biermann, DT Corey Peters, CB Robert McClain, RB Antone Smith, G Mike Johnson, QB T.J. Yates, OT Gabe Carimi, CB Javier Arenas, S Dwight Lowery, S Charles Godfrey, OT Jonathan Scott.

On the way out

» Harry Douglas: Dimitroff acknowledged the team had "big decisions to make" when asked about Douglas. The wideout's was initially iffy -- as he was one season removed from his first 1,000-yard campaign -- but the Falconselected to cut Douglas, saving them $3.5 million against the cap.

What they need

It's much easier rebuilding a roster when you already have your quarterback in place. Ryan alone gives the Falcons hope, but there are plenty of holes elsewhere. Both lines lack difference-makers, with Atlanta desperately in need of young and ferocious pass rushers. The team also needs a play-making tight end and more talent at running back. We expect Quinn to churn the back-end of the defense, importing tall, physical corners and more depth at safety. It will take more than one offseason to address the franchise's many gaps.

Offseason crystal ball

We expect Quinn to make a run at free-agent cornerback Byron Maxwell. The former Seahawks star would make for a juicy pairing with talented young cover man Desmond Trufant. The Falcons also will mine the open market and April's draft for pass rushers to fill out a weak front seven.

Atlanta looms as one of the offseason's more intriguing teams because of what Shanahan brings to the offense. Ryan and Jones remain one of the finest quarterback-wideout tandems in the NFL, meaning the Falcons might get a new contract done for Jones before the regular season.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down all the latest from the combine and gives updates on Peyton Manning and Adrian Peterson. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield (shoulder) says decision to play vs. Broncos on 'TNF' is his

Cleveland's resident gunslinger Baker Mayfield may be a little banged for Thursday night's matchup against Denver but, from the looks of it, he doesn't expect his injured left shoulder will cause him to miss any time.
news

Bills TE Dawson Knox dealing with broken bone in hand, not expected to miss much time

Buffalo enters its Week 7 bye with a pretty healthy roster. An injury to breakout TE Dawson Knox on Monday night, however, could prove fairly significant depending on its severity.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Oct. 19

The Saints are adding a veteran presence to its shallow RB room. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Sean McVay reflects on Jared Goff trade: 'I wish that there was better clear communication'

Lions QB Jared Goff will get a golden chance to turn around his fortunes in a profound way on Sunday when Detroit visits his former team, the Rams, and head coach Sean McVay.
news

John Harbaugh: Critics of Lamar Jackson 'whistling in the graveyard' after hot start to season

Figuring out Lamar Jackson has been an ongoing topic over the last three seasons. The Ravens QB's start to the 2021 season gives the impression that teams still hoping to accomplish this are not as close as critics initially predicted.
news

Jaguars release veteran kicker Josh Lambo

The Jags announced Tuesday morning they've released ﻿Josh Lambo﻿, ceding the kicking job to Matthew Wright. The third-year kicker made the Jaguars' first three field goals of the 2021 season Sunday.
news

Titans rookie CB Caleb Farley feared to suffered torn ACL

Tennessee Titans rookie cornerback Caleb Farley is feared to have suffered a torn ACL in Monday night's win over the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports
news

Josh Allen: A lot of 'shoulda, coulda, wouldas' will 'fuel' Bills after last-second loss to Titans

Bills QB Josh Allen laments the team's red-zone woes after losing to the Tennessee Titans after a turnover on downs from the 3-yard line. 
news

Sean McDermott on fourth-down decision: I'll take Josh Allen 10 times out of 10

Buffalo went for the win instead of a game-tying field goal and Josh Allen got stuffed. Jeffery Simmons' tackle led to a kneel down and a thrilling Titans win, but Bills head coach Sean McDermott would do it again. 
news

Derrick Henry gives Titans 'big shot of life' in win over Bills

Derrick Henry is producing the best encore to a 2,000-yard season in NFL history. The show continued Monday night with another virtuoso performance. Henry rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns as Tennessee edged Buffalo, 34-31, in a battle of division leaders.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 6: What we learned from Titans' win over Bills on Monday night

A huge goal-line stop on fourth down of a Josh Allen sneak by the Titans defense propelled them to a 34-31 win over the Bills on Monday night.
news

OT Taylor Lewan, WR Julio Jones among Titans players injured in win over Bills

Tennessee Titans left tackle ﻿Taylor Lewan﻿ was carted off the field on a backboard in the first half of Monday' night's game against the Buffalo Bills. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW