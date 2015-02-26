Offseason Forecast: Arizona Cardinals

The linebacker position sorely needs additions and upgrades. On the inside, the team is so hard up that veteran Larry Foote was signed as a coach with the option to continue playing if needed. Even if Abraham returns and plays at a high level, the outside 'backer position needs vast upgrading. The Cards have acknowledged that they need a thunder runner to pair with Andre Ellington's lightning. A future quarterback project might also be in the mix if Arians decides Logan Thomas can't be the guy. Oh, and the guard position could use an upgrade as well. As you can see, Keim has loads of work ahead this offseason.