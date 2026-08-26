Offseason edition of HBO, NFL Films series 'Hard Knocks' set to return in 2027

NEW YORK — HBO and NFL Films announce the return of the offseason edition of the groundbreaking Hard Knocks franchise. The new installment will chronicle an entire NFL division during one of the most consequential periods of the football calendar as teams look to build and strengthen their rosters through the NFL Scouting Combine, free agency and NFL Draft. The series begins filming at the end of the 2026 NFL season and will debut in 2027 on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.

The first offseason edition, Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants, debuted in 2024, quickly becoming a fan favorite and earning a Sports Emmy Award nomination in the Outstanding Documentary Series – Serialized category. This newest edition featuring four teams will take the place of the current in-season format that has aired during the latter part of the NFL season since 2021, most recently featuring the teams of the NFC East (2025) and AFC North (2024).

“Our fans are increasingly interested in how NFL rosters are built, as well as the people who build them,” said Ross Ketover, NFL Films’ senior executive. “With Hard Knocks moving to the offseason, we are excited to showcase the tireless work that happens across an entire division, from the moment a season ends to the minute training camp begins.”

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Seattle Seahawks is currently airing on HBO and available to stream on HBO Max with new episodes through Tuesday, Sept. 1. The New England Patriots will be the Hard Knocks training camp team in 2027.

Winner of 146 Sports Emmy Awards, NFL Films remains a gold standard in sports television, providing unprecedented access to and legendary storytelling about the sport of professional football.

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