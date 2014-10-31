Officiating Review: Andrew Luck's safety was complicated, correct

"The next issue is did it occur in the end zone? The sideline camera (shows) he is in the end zone when he throws the football. The spot of the foul is where his body is. ... When you normally have intentional grounding, you're going to look at it as a spot foul if it's more than 10 yards from the line of scrimmage because that is where the body is. If the quarterback is in the end zone when he throws the ball, then it's a safety."