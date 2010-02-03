 Skip to main content
Advertising

Officiating crew chosen to work Super Bowl XLIV; Green is referee

Published: Feb 03, 2010 at 05:28 AM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Referee Scott Green will lead a seven-man crew in officiating Sunday's Super Bowl XLIV between the Indianapolis Colts and the New Orleans Saints.

The NFL announced the game officials Wednesday.

Green is finishing his 19th season in the NFL. He was a back judge in the 2002 and 2004 Super Bowls. He has been a referee since 2004 and will officiate his 13th playoff game.

The other officials are umpire Undrey Wash, head linesman John McGrath, line judge Jeff Seeman, field judge Rob Vernatchi, side judge Greg Meyer and back judge Greg Steed.

The crew has a combined 66 years of NFL officiating experience.

Under the league's evaluation system, the highest-rated eligible officials at each position earn a Super Bowl assignment.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Niners GM John Lynch on possibly extending Brandon Aiyuk: 'You want a guy' like him going forward

The 49ers have as many big money decisions to make as any team in the NFL in the coming years. One of biggest involves the fate of wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who has blossomed into a star for San Francisco and has one year remaining on his contract.
news

Niners' Kyle Shanahan didn't feel need to discuss new OT rules with players in lead-up to Super Bowl

Two days after the 49ers' loss in Super Bowl LVIII, San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan is still facing questions on his decision to receive the ball first in overtime given the new postseason rules, as well as his players being unclear on the rules.
news

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman on game-winning TD: 'I'm trying to figure out what's bigger than a walk-off in the Super Bowl'

Mecole Hardman put a close to everyone's season when he hauled in the game-winning touchdown of Super Bowl LVIII, propelling his Kansas City Chiefs to a 25-22 overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers -- and he doesn't even fully recall it after blacking out.
news

Big-picture takeaways from Super Bowl LVIII: Chiefs are a dynasty, Kyle Shanahan isn't stupid and more

Are the Kansas City Chiefs officially a dynasty? Is Andy Reid on the Coaching Mount Rushmore? Was Kyle Shanahan's overtime decision inexplicable? In the wake of a thrilling Super Bowl, Adam Schein provides nine big-picture takeaways.