Officiating crew chosen to work Super Bowl XLIV; Green is referee

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Referee Scott Green will lead a seven-man crew in officiating Sunday's Super Bowl XLIV between the Indianapolis Colts and the New Orleans Saints.
The NFL announced the game officials Wednesday.
Green is finishing his 19th season in the NFL. He was a back judge in the 2002 and 2004 Super Bowls. He has been a referee since 2004 and will officiate his 13th playoff game.
The other officials are umpire Undrey Wash, head linesman John McGrath, line judge Jeff Seeman, field judge Rob Vernatchi, side judge Greg Meyer and back judge Greg Steed.
The crew has a combined 66 years of NFL officiating experience.
Under the league's evaluation system, the highest-rated eligible officials at each position earn a Super Bowl assignment.
