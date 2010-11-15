Officials separate Eagles, Redskins before game

Published: Nov 15, 2010 at 11:48 AM

Game officials separated Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins players as they animatedly exchanged pregame words.

About a half-hour before Monday night's kickoff, officials stepped between a group of Eagles that included Michael Vick and Redskins that included offensive linemen Trent Williams and Jammal Brown.

Eagles backup quarterback Kevin Kolb was standing behind Vick and grabbed at his teammate's jersey.

The Eagles were heading off the field and toward the visitors' locker room after pregame warmups, and they walked near where the Redskins were standing, by one end zone.

After the teams were separated, and the Eagles were walking away, Washington cornerback DeAngelo Hall continued to say something in their direction until he was led away.

Vick responded by throwing an 88-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver DeSean Jackson on the Eagles' first play from scrimmage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

