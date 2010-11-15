Officials separate Eagles, Redskins before game

Game officials separated Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins players as they animatedly exchanged pregame words.
About a half-hour before Monday night's kickoff, officials stepped between a group of Eagles that included Michael Vick and Redskins that included offensive linemen Trent Williams and Jammal Brown.
After the teams were separated, and the Eagles were walking away, Washington cornerback DeAngelo Hall continued to say something in their direction until he was led away.
Vick responded by throwing an 88-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver DeSean Jackson on the Eagles' first play from scrimmage.
