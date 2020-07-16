Official Rules: Riddell Eclipse Alternate Mini Helmet Sweepstakes

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

1) Eligibility:

The Riddell Eclipse Alternate Mini Helmet Sweepstakes (hereafter, "Sweepstakes") is open only to those who are, as of the date of entry, legal permanent residents of the fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia eighteen (18) years of age or older. Employees, officers, directors, agents and representatives of the NFL Enterprises LLC (hereafter, "Sponsor"), The NFL Parties (defined as NFL Properties LLC, National Football League, its member professional football clubs, NFL Ventures, Inc., NFL Ventures, L.P., NFL Enterprises LLC, NFL International LLC, NFL Productions LLC, and each of their respective affiliates, owners, subsidiaries, shareholders, officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees, both individually and collectively) and each of their respective parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies (hereafter collectively, "Released Parties"), and each such individual's immediate family members (mother, father, sister, brother, any child, husband, wife and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) and those living in their same households, whether or not related, are not eligible to participate or win a prize. Void where prohibited by law. All applicable federal, state and local laws apply. Twitter is neither a Sponsor of nor affiliated with this Sweepstakes. By entering, you understand that you are providing your information to the Sponsor and not to Twitter.

2) Promotion Period:

The Sweepstakes begins at 9:00:00 a.m. Eastern Time ("ET") on 7/15/20 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. ET on 7/20/20 (hereafter, "Promotion Period").

3) How To Participate:

At the start of the Promotion Period, Sponsor will tweet a giveaway from @TheCheckdown handle. To enter and receive one (1) entry during the Promotion Period, Twitter followers of @TheCheckdown must retweet said tweet (hereafter, each an "Entry"). If you are not already an @TheCheckdown Twitter follower, you may become one by visiting the NFL's Twitter page at twitter.com/thecheckdown and clicking on the "Follow" button. If you have a Twitter account, you will be required to follow the prompts to login to your account. If you do not have a Twitter account, you may follow the prompts to sign-up for free.

Limit one (1) Entry per Twitter username per day. Additional Entries received from the same Twitter username in excess of the stated daily limitation will be void. For the purposes of this Sweepstakes, a day is understood to begin at 12:00:00 am ET and end at 11:59:59 pm ET that same day. Entrants and their applicable Twitter account settings used to enter must be set to "unprotected" or "public" and must follow @TheCheckdown to be eligible. Entries must be received by 11:59:59 p.m. ET on 07/20/20 to be eligible.

Entries may not contain, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, any content that is sexually explicit or suggestive; violent or derogatory of any ethnic, racial, gender, religious, professional or age group, profane or pornographic; contains nudity; promotes alcohol, illegal drugs, tobacco, firearms/weapons (or use of any of the foregoing); promotes any activities that may appear unsafe or dangerous; promotes any particular political agenda or message; is obscene, offensive, or inappropriate; misrepresents or contains disparaging remarks about any persons or companies; contains any personal identification such as personal addresses, etc.; contains copyrighted materials owned by others (including photographs or images published on or in websites, television, movies or other media) without permission; contains materials embodying the names, likenesses, voices, or other indicia identifying any person, including, without limitation, celebrities and/or other public or private figures, without permission; contains look-alikes of celebrities or other public or private figures, living or dead; communicates messages or images inconsistent with the positive images and/or good will to which Sponsor wishes to associate; and/or violates any law. Entries deemed by Sponsor, in their sole discretion, to be immoral, obscene, profane or not in keeping with Sponsor's image or in violation of these Official Rules will be void. In the event of non-compliance with any requirements specified herein or with any of the terms of these Official Rules, Entry will be void.

The use of script, macro or automated devices (or any other devices or practices intended to automate or subvert any aspect of Entry) to enter the Sweepstakes is prohibited and any Entry through such means, and any Entry that is deemed to be ineligible (at Sponsor's sole discretion and in accordance with these Official Rules) will be void. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of an entrant based on the Twitter username submitted, Entry will be awarded to the authorized account holder of the Twitter username from which said Entry was submitted provided such individual is eligible according to these Official Rules. Released Parties are not responsible for late, lost, stolen, incomplete, misdirected, delayed, garbled, damaged, inaccurate or undelivered tweets, Mentions, Follow requests, direct messages or Entries, or for telephonic, human or computer failures, problems or errors, interruptions in service due to system upgrades, repairs, modifications or other causes, failures or malfunctions of connections, satellite, network, cable, Internet Service Provider (ISP), phones, phone lines or telephone systems, traffic congestion on the internet, technical or mechanical malfunctions, or other malfunctions or errors, whether caused by equipment, programming, human error or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors which may occur in connection with the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of direct messages, tweets, Mentions or Entries, the announcement of a prize, for any injury or damage to participant's or any other person's computer or other device relating to or resulting from participation in this Sweepstakes, or for printing, typographical, human or other errors appearing in these Official Rules or other Sweepstakes-related materials. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to void any Entries or Follow requests of entrants and disqualify such entrants whom Sponsor believes have attempted to tamper with or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play of this Sweepstakes and/or who are in violation of these Official Rules.

4) Mini-Helmet Winner Selection:

Thirty-two (32) potential Grand Prize winners will be randomly selected on or about 7/21/20 from among all eligible Entries received over the course of the entire Promotion Period by Sponsor. Odds of winning a Grand Prize depends upon the total number of eligible Entries received during the Promotion Period. By entering, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and to the decisions of the Sponsor, which will be final and binding in all respects. If a winner is at least eighteen (18) but still considered a minor in his/her jurisdiction of residence, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize in the name of his/her parent or legal guardian who will be responsible for fulfilling all requirements imposed on winner set forth herein. Potential winners will be notified via Twitter Direct Message by Sponsor from the @TheCheckdown Twitter handle and must respond within five (5) calendar days and provide their full name, telephone number (including area code), date of birth, mail and/or email. Grand Prize winners may also be required to execute and return an Address Confirmation Form to Sponsor for its receipt within five (5) business days of date of issuance of notification. Return of a potential prize winner's Twitter Direct Message, notification letter or prize as undeliverable, a potential winner's failure to respond to Twitter Direct Message within five (5) calendar days, and/or non-compliance with the foregoing, with these Official Rules, the inability to contact a potential winner within a reasonable time period may result in disqualification and, at Sponsor's discretion and time permitting, awarding of prize to an alternate winner.

5) (32) Grand Prizes:

Each winner will receive one (1) NFL mini helmet at Sponsor's sole discretion. Approximate Retail Value ("ARV"): $39.99 each. Helmet is not autographed or used. Merchandise pictured in any advertising surrounding this Sweepstakes may not be the actual merchandise awarded. Prizes are awarded "as is" without any warranty or guarantee, either express or implied by Sponsor. Winners will be asked to identify two (2) team helmets and will receive one (1) of those team helmets. Subject to team availability. All prize details, including but not limited to, sizing and/or team designation, are at Sponsor's sole discretion and are subject to change. Limit one (1) prize per person and per Twitter account for the duration of the Promotion Period. Total ARV of all prizes to be awarded in this Sweepstakes: $1,279.68.

6) Miscellaneous:

No transfer, assignment, cash redemption, or substitution of any prize is permitted except by Sponsor, who reserves the right to substitute a prize with one of comparable or greater value, at its sole discretion and except as otherwise provided herein. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and agree that: 1) Sponsor and its designees may use (unless prohibited by law) entrant's name, city and state of residence, photo, any oral or written statements, and/or likeness for advertising, trade and/or any other purposes in any media now or hereafter known throughout the world in perpetuity, without further compensation, permission or notification, and 2) the Released Parties and Twitter shall have no liability and will be held harmless by entrant for any claim, action, liability, loss, injury or damage to entrant or any other person or entity, including, without limitation, personal injury or death to entrant or any other person or damage to personal or real property, due in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, by reason of the acceptance, possession, use or misuse of a prize and any related activity thereto or participation in this Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate this Sweepstakes (or portion thereof) for any reason, including should virus, bugs, worms, non-authorized human intervention or other causes corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play of the Sweepstakes or for any other reason and, in the case of termination, at its discretion, select the remaining winners from eligible non-suspect Entries received prior to the event that required such termination. CAUTION: Any attempt to deliberately damage the website or undermine the legitimate operation of this Sweepstakes is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made, the Sponsor reserves the right to seek any and all remedies available from any such person(s) responsible for the attempt to the fullest extent permitted by law.

7) Arbitration:

Except where prohibited by law, as a condition of participating in this Sweepstakes, entrant agrees that: 1) any and all disputes and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes, or prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by final and binding arbitration under the rules of the American Arbitration Association and held at the AAA regional office nearest the entrant; 2) the Federal Arbitration Act shall govern the interpretation, enforcement and all proceedings at such arbitration; and 3) judgment upon such arbitration award may be entered in any court having jurisdiction. Under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental or consequential damages, or any other damages, including attorneys' fees, other than entrant's actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e., costs associated with participating in this Sweepstakes), and entrant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

8) Choice of Law:

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrant and Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the substantive laws of the State of New York, USA

9) Winners' Names:

For the names of the winners (available after 7/21/20), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to be received by 8/20/20 to: Riddell AMP Mini-Helmet Sweepstakes Winners, NFL Enterprises LLC, 345 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10154.