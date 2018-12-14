Around the NFL

Official involved in Jerry Hughes incident reinstated

Published: Dec 14, 2018 at 05:07 AM

Roy Ellison, the umpire placed on administrative leave after being accused of directing derogatory language toward Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes, has been fined and reinstated by the NFL, sources told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo.

Ellison was fined one $9,300 game check by the league, sources told Pelissero and Garafolo. His reinstatement is effective immediately, and he will work Sunday's game between the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Ellison, a veteran umpire of 16 seasons, was previously suspended one game without pay for allegedly making derogatory statements toward Redskins offensive lineman Trent Williams in 2013.

Hughes confronted Ellison and other referees in the Hard Rock Stadium tunnel following the Bills' Dec. 2 loss in Miami. Hughes was seen on video shouting, "I'll catch you, trust me. I'll catch you guaranteed." Ellison was placed on administrative leave by the league on Dec. 4 and did not work a game in Week 14. The NFL fined Hughes $53,482, which is about one-seventh of a game check, per Pelissero.

"Roy is back on the field where he should be, and the union will consider filing a grievance objecting to this fine," said Scott Green, executive director of the NFL Referees Association, in a statement.

Ellison is the second official to be disciplined by the NFL this season. The league fired down judge Hugo Cruz in October for performance reasons and not meeting the standard over a sustained period of time. It was the first midseason firing of an official in the Super Bowl era.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to resume starting role vs. Jets in Week 11

Miami plans to re-insert Tua Tagovailoa into the starting lineup for its Week 11 game against the Jets.
news

Rams optimistic Von Miller (ankle) will play Monday night vs. 49ers

The Rams could receive a big boost on defense for Monday night's game against the 49ers with Von Miller expected to make his L.A. debut after missing Week 9.
news

Washington DE Chase Young out for rest of season with torn ACL

The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year will not finish out his sophomore season. Washington coach Ron Rivera said Monday defensive end ﻿Chase Young﻿ will miss the remainder of the year due to a leg injury suffered in Sunday's win.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule says Cam Newton will see majority of first-team reps, QB could start Week 11

Cam Newton made a booming impact Sunday in his first game back with the Panthers. Head coach Matt Rhule revealed Monday the team is preparing as if Newton will resume QB1 duties as soon as Week 11.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Nov. 15

Baker Mayfield missed the end of Sunday's blowout loss in Foxborough, but the Browns quarterback likely won't be out of action much longer.
news

Packers RB Aaron Jones suffered mild MCL sprain vs. Seahawks, expected to miss 1-2 weeks

Green Bay will be without Aaron Jones for its next game but, based on the results of Monday's MRI, the team could welcome the star RB back sooner than initially feared.
news

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater explains poor tackle attempt on Darius Slay's TD return

Teddy Bridgewater's effort on Darius Slay's touchdown return Sunday raised more than a few eyebrows. The Broncos QB explained his actions after the game.
news

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers finally scores first TD of NFL career in win over Browns

The streak is finally over. ﻿Jakobi Meyers﻿ caught the first touchdown of his three-year career Sunday in Foxborough. He entered Week 10 with 1,522 career receiving yards, the most by any player with zero TD catches in NFL history.
news

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf to be evaluated for likely fine, not suspension, following Week 10 ejection

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf could receive a fine after getting ejected late in Sunday's loss to the Packers.
news

Russell Wilson says surgically-repaired finger 'felt fine,' cites 'two bad plays' as keys to loss vs. Packers

On a night in which another of Russell Wilson's standout streaks was broken, the Seahawks QB cited a couple bad plays -- and not his surgically-repaired finger -- as the catalyst for Seattle's Week 10 loss to the Packers.
news

Andy Reid marvels at NFL's 'ridiculous' parity as Chiefs take lead in AFC West

after back-to-back unimpressive victories, Sunday's blowout road win finally looked like the K.C. offense we're used to seeing, rather than the hiccupy operation it had been the previous three games.
news

Steelers rookie RB Najee Harris 'didn't even know you could tie' following 16-16 game vs. Lions

Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris wasn't the only one who apparently wasn't aware ties were possible. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW