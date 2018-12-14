Official involved in Jerry Hughes incident reinstated

Hughes confronted Ellison and other referees in the Hard Rock Stadium tunnel following the Bills' Dec. 2 loss in Miami. Hughes was seen on video shouting, "I'll catch you, trust me. I'll catch you guaranteed." Ellison was placed on administrative leave by the league on Dec. 4 and did not work a game in Week 14. The NFL fined Hughes $53,482, which is about one-seventh of a game check, per Pelissero.