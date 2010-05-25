Official: Disciplinary decision on Roethlisberger's police pal not soon

At one point, Roethlisberger said, "Hey, show this girl where the bathroom is," and Barravecchio told investigators he opened the door to the back hall and the woman followed him down the hall, giggling, according to Georgia investigators. When Barravecchio pointed to the bathroom, she sat on a stool next to the bathroom door, where Barravecchio said he left her, according to the report. He said that he didn't see anyone else go back there.