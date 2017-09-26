Offensive player rankings, Week 4: Odell Beckham cracks list

*With the 2017 NFL season underway, former No. 1 overall pick and NFL Network analyst David Carr takes a look at all offensive players and ranks his top 15. For the first quarter of the season, the rankings are based on a combination of: *
1) Player accomplishments prior to the 2017 season.
2) Weekly performances while considering strength of opponent.
Rankings will be solely based on this season's efforts starting with the Week 5 edition. Now, let's get to it -- the Week 4 pecking order is below.
JUST OUTSIDE THE TOP 15:
Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears: Coming off a rookie season in which he finished second in rushing yards, Howard is coming into his own. A lot is asked of him, and he continues to perform, recording 23 carries for 138 yards and two TDs on Sunday. Howard was also the Bears' leading receiver against the Steelers with five catches for 26 yards. I was impressed when he put the team on his back in OT.
Chris Thompson, RB, Washington Redskins: It's amazing that Thompson is not Washington's starting running back. He's a smaller guy (5-foot-8, 191 pounds), and I understand he's not built to carry the ball 25-30 times a game. But he's dynamic, and the staff must find ways to give him the ball -- like they did in Sunday's upset of Oakland -- because he's electric. Thompson had eight carries for 38 yards and six receptions for a whopping 150 yards and one TD. Give this guy the rock, and the Redskins will be in good shape.
Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons: As a back who can run between the tackles, catch and run and make big plays, he'll be on my list before too long.
Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams: He's coming off arguably the best game of his career, going 22-for-28 for 292 passing yards, three TDs and a 145.8 passer rating. Even through three games, we've seen the impact Sean McVay's had on Goff.