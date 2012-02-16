Offensive lineman pool appears deep heading to the combine

3. Jonathan Martin, Stanford: As much as Andrew Luck deserves credit for the Stanford's ascension to the ranks of college football's elite, the strong play of the Cardinal offensive line deserves praise as well. Martin, in particular, has been one of college football's most dominant blockers, and his ability to excel on the edge has been critical to the offense's success. His combination of athleticism, strength and power poses problems for defenders when he plays with aggression. Martin certainly displays a nasty streak at times, but scouts would like to see him finish with more force in the run game. Although the combine will not provide him with an opportunity to address that concern, his speed, quickness and movement skills could entice an evaluator to gamble on his impressive physical tools.