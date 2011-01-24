Offensive line rises to occasion to lift Steelers to Super Bowl

» Responding to a question about what has changed with Green Bay's defense since last year's 51-45 playoff loss to Arizona, this is what linebacker Desmond Bishop told me during a Sirius NFL Radio interview before the defense allowed 14 points in the NFC Championship Game: "A lot of it was just being new to the defense (which coordinator Dom Capers converted from a 4-3 to a 3-4 after being hired in 2009), but this year I think we're a lot smarter and we communicate a lot better. That eliminates 99 percent of the mistakes, and that way we can be effective and not give up as many points."