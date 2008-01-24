Offensive line analysis: New England leads AFC

3. Cleveland Browns (96 points) The addition of rookie T Joe Thomas and G Eric Steinbach did wonders for the Browns, who finished with one of the better offensive lines in the league based on our parameters. Cleveland ranked seventh as a pass line and ninth as a run line, which had a lot to do with the success of both Derek Anderson and Jamal Lewis. Anderson was sacked once for every 28.6 pass attempts, which was one of the better ratios in our research, so the quarterback was well protected and should be once again in 2008.