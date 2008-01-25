Offensive line analysis: Green Bay headlines NFC

11. Seattle Seahawks (57.5 points) The Seahawks used to have one of the better offensive lines in the league, but that was before it lost G Steve Hutchinson to Minnesota. It did move up from 28th in 2006 to 21st in 2007 based on our parameters, but it fell a few places in its effectiveness in the ground attack. In fact, Seattle runners found the end zone just once for every 47.7 carry. The pass line was much better, as it finished 12th in the league. That's great news for Matt Hasselbeck and his talented core of receivers.