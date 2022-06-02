Offensive coordinator Greg Roman adding 'some things that are new' to Ravens offense for Lamar Jackson to learn

When Lamar Jackson eventually joins his teammates for offseason workouts, he'll have some new things to work on.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman noted Wednesday that he's tweaked about 20% of the offense ahead of the 2022 season.

"I went back and changed some things and added some things," Roman said via the team's official website. "There's definitely some things that are new, that we haven't done. There are also a bunch of things that he's pretty well adjusted to. It's probably 80% stuff he knows, 20% stuff that we're looking forward to working on."

It makes for a good headline, but changing 20% of the offense doesn't account for much of an overhaul. Good teams are constantly tweaking and evolving their offense to match added personnel, adjust to what defenses threw at them the prior season, and anticipate what they might try moving forward. So it'd be an issue if Roman weren't adjusting the offense at all in an offseason.

But the changes are magnified with Jackson electing to skip organized team activities – and he's not the only QB to exercise his right to miss voluntary workouts. Jackson noted in May that he'll "be there" at some point during offseason workouts. At that point, he can work on the additional offensive plays and work with a receiver crew that no longer includes Marquise Brown.

The Ravens hold mandatory minicamp June 14-16, which represents the only non-voluntary work ahead of training camp.