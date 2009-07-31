Offensive assistants Moore, Mudd return to Colts in old roles

"I think you realize, and I certainly want to make it public that Clyde Christensen and Pete Metzelaars did an outstanding job stepping in when Howard and Tom were away," Caldwell said. "They (Mudd and Moore) are going to be doing the same things they've been doing. The senior tag is added because of the fact that it gives a little latitude in case they want to delegate a few responsibilities, which have been going on anyway throughout the years."