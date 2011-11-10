Offense should be plentiful in the TNF opener

Published: Nov 10, 2011 at 06:38 AM

Oakland at San Diego

Michael Bush will be the central performer for the Raiders, as they will try to control the clock and time of possession. Start Bush with a lot of confidence, as a terrific fill-in for Darren McFadden. Carson Palmer should benefit with some time to throw and expect more than one TD pass, although none of the Oakland WRs are dependable. Oakland's 29th-ranked run defense figures to surrender at least one TD to Mike Tolbert. The matchup seems good for Ryan Mathews, but he has been a risk recently and is no surefire start. Oakland ranks 19th against the pass, and has allowed 14 scores through the air, so expect Philip Rivers to perform well. Antonio Gates should catch another TD and Vincent Jackson could go over 100 yards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh 'confident' in coaching staff despite recent struggles on offense

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh explained why he isn't discussing coaching changes after Saturday's loss to the Cleveland Browns.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 'Things are looking up' on potential playoff run

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes "things are looking up" on a playoff push after Monday's win over the Los Angeles Rams.

news

2023 NFL Draft order: Bears leapfrog Seahawks for No. 2 pick; Lions move up to No. 4

The Broncos' Week 15 win had major 2023 NFL Draft implications for the Bears and Seahawks. Dan Parr and Eric Edholm provide the updated order for Round 1 along with needs for every team heading into Week 16.

news

Rams officially eliminated from playoff contention; tie '99 Broncos for earliest elimination for defending Super Bowl champion

The Rams were officially eliminated from postseason contention Monday night with their 24-12 loss to the host Green Bay Packers.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE