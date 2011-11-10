Offense should be plentiful in the TNF opener

Michael Bush will be the central performer for the Raiders, as they will try to control the clock and time of possession. Start Bush with a lot of confidence, as a terrific fill-in for Darren McFadden. Carson Palmer should benefit with some time to throw and expect more than one TD pass, although none of the Oakland WRs are dependable. Oakland's 29th-ranked run defense figures to surrender at least one TD to Mike Tolbert. The matchup seems good for Ryan Mathews, but he has been a risk recently and is no surefire start. Oakland ranks 19th against the pass, and has allowed 14 scores through the air, so expect Philip Rivers to perform well. Antonio Gates should catch another TD and Vincent Jackson could go over 100 yards.