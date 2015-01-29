Offbeat Super Bowl MVP candidates: Jermaine Kearse and more

Checking in at 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, Collins could be asked to play the quarterback or running back on the option; his ability to make fundamental plays at the point of attack will be crucial to holding Seattle under 4 yards per carry. The Patriots have struggled against teams utilizing various zone-read elements this season (see: September games at Miami and Kansas City), making it imperative for Collins to scrape and attack his assigned player. If Collins can help New England's front seven contain Wilson and Lynch on the ground while also making a few timely plays against the pass, he could finally get the attention he deserves as an emerging star in the league.