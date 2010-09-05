Off the fringe: Titans release rookie RB Blount

Published: Sep 05, 2010 at 09:53 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Titans made a flurry of moves Sunday, releasing rookie running back LeGarrette Blount and adding safety Myron Rolle, their sixth-round draft pick, to the practice squad.

The team also added two linebackers to the 53-man roster after being awarded waiver claims on the players. Former Chicago Bears linebacker Tim Shaw and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Bailey will join the Titans.

Shaw set a Bears record with 30 special-teams tackles in 2009. Bailey played in all 16 games for the Steelers in 2009.

To make room on the roster, the Titans released 2008 draft pick Stanford Keglar, a linebacker, along with Blount.

The Titans added three other players to the practice squad: Defensive end Hall Davis, a fifth-round pick by the St. Louis Rams; offensive lineman Kevin Matthews, an undrafted rookie who spent training camp with the Titans; and wide receiver Dominique Edison.

