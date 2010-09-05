Off the fringe: Titans release rookie RB Blount

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Titans made a flurry of moves Sunday, releasing rookie running back LeGarrette Blount and adding safety Myron Rolle, their sixth-round draft pick, to the practice squad.
The team also added two linebackers to the 53-man roster after being awarded waiver claims on the players. Former Chicago Bears linebacker Tim Shaw and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Bailey will join the Titans.
To make room on the roster, the Titans released 2008 draft pick Stanford Keglar, a linebacker, along with Blount.
The Titans added three other players to the practice squad: Defensive end Hall Davis, a fifth-round pick by the St. Louis Rams; offensive lineman Kevin Matthews, an undrafted rookie who spent training camp with the Titans; and wide receiver Dominique Edison.
